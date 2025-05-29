Thrills and Upsets: Highlights and Surprises on Day Five of the French Open

On the fifth day of the French Open, tennis fans witnessed a day full of excitement and unexpected turns. Alexander Zverev, seeded third, made a remarkable comeback to secure a win over Jesper De Jong, surviving an initial setback to clinch victory.

French sensation Arthur Fils delighted the local crowd with a thrilling five-set victory against Spain's Jaume Munar. This memorable match was one of the highlights, demonstrating Fils's resilience. Meanwhile, seasoned pro Novak Djokovic effortlessly secured his place in the next round.

In other matches, Portuguese underdog Henrique Rocha accomplished a noteworthy comeback against 19th seed Jakob Mensik, further adding to the day's surprises. The French Open continues to captivate with its intriguing clashes and dramatic outcomes.