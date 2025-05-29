Jannik Sinner's Victory Marks Richard Gasquet's Farewell at French Open

In a significant moment for the tennis world, world number one Jannik Sinner defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the French Open, signaling the latter's retirement. The 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory allowed Sinner to move gracefully into the third round, ending Gasquet's illustrious career on his home soil.

Gasquet, a local hero and veteran with 16 tour-level singles titles, announced that this would be his final professional appearance. The French Open, where he debuted in 2002, served as a fitting stage for his farewell. Sinner, showing graciousness in victory, praised Gasquet's enduring legacy both on and off the court.

Despite some moments of brilliance, particularly Gasquet's famed single-handed backhand, Sinner's dominance became apparent as he took charge of the match. The 38-year-old's efforts to stage a comeback fell short, sealing a poignant moment of transition between different tennis generations.

