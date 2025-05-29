Jannik Sinner's Victory Marks Richard Gasquet's Farewell at French Open
World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet at the French Open, marking the latter's retirement from professional tennis. Sinner won in straight sets, advancing to the third round. The match was a symbolic passing of the torch between tennis generations, celebrating Gasquet's celebrated two-decade-long career.
In a significant moment for the tennis world, world number one Jannik Sinner defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the French Open, signaling the latter's retirement. The 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory allowed Sinner to move gracefully into the third round, ending Gasquet's illustrious career on his home soil.
Gasquet, a local hero and veteran with 16 tour-level singles titles, announced that this would be his final professional appearance. The French Open, where he debuted in 2002, served as a fitting stage for his farewell. Sinner, showing graciousness in victory, praised Gasquet's enduring legacy both on and off the court.
Despite some moments of brilliance, particularly Gasquet's famed single-handed backhand, Sinner's dominance became apparent as he took charge of the match. The 38-year-old's efforts to stage a comeback fell short, sealing a poignant moment of transition between different tennis generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Decisive Victory Against Naxal Stronghold: A Turning Point in India's Fight
Operation Victory: Beginning of the End for Naxals
Assam's Tiranga Yatra: A Celebration of Valor and Victory
Punjab's 'Moral Victory': CM Mann Defends State's Water Rights Amid High Court Review
Operation Black Forest: A Righteous Victory Over Maoists