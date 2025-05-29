Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Victory Marks Richard Gasquet's Farewell at French Open

World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet at the French Open, marking the latter's retirement from professional tennis. Sinner won in straight sets, advancing to the third round. The match was a symbolic passing of the torch between tennis generations, celebrating Gasquet's celebrated two-decade-long career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:05 IST
Jannik Sinner's Victory Marks Richard Gasquet's Farewell at French Open
Richard Gasquet

In a significant moment for the tennis world, world number one Jannik Sinner defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the French Open, signaling the latter's retirement. The 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory allowed Sinner to move gracefully into the third round, ending Gasquet's illustrious career on his home soil.

Gasquet, a local hero and veteran with 16 tour-level singles titles, announced that this would be his final professional appearance. The French Open, where he debuted in 2002, served as a fitting stage for his farewell. Sinner, showing graciousness in victory, praised Gasquet's enduring legacy both on and off the court.

Despite some moments of brilliance, particularly Gasquet's famed single-handed backhand, Sinner's dominance became apparent as he took charge of the match. The 38-year-old's efforts to stage a comeback fell short, sealing a poignant moment of transition between different tennis generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025