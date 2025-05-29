Left Menu

Golden Triumph: India's Stellar Performance at Asian Athletics Championships

India shone brightly at the Asian Athletics Championships, securing significant victories through Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable, and the 4x400m women's relay team. Their impressive performances contributed to India's medal tally and reiterated the nation's athletic prowess, despite adverse weather conditions affecting the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Asian Athletics Championships on Thursday, India experienced a golden downpour as athletes Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team delivered spectacular achievements, earning coveted gold medals.

Notably, Yarraji and Sable set a powerful precedent that inspired the relay quartet of Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, and Subha Venkatesan to triumphantly clinch the gold, achieving their season-best time of 3:34.18sec. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Sri Lanka secured silver and bronze respectively.

India's medal haul on Thursday included three gold, two silver, and a bronze, boosting their overall count to 14 while holding second place in the championship standings, only behind China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

