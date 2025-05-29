Golden Triumph: India's Stellar Performance at Asian Athletics Championships

At the Asian Athletics Championships on Thursday, India experienced a golden downpour as athletes Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team delivered spectacular achievements, earning coveted gold medals.

Notably, Yarraji and Sable set a powerful precedent that inspired the relay quartet of Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, and Subha Venkatesan to triumphantly clinch the gold, achieving their season-best time of 3:34.18sec. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Sri Lanka secured silver and bronze respectively.

India's medal haul on Thursday included three gold, two silver, and a bronze, boosting their overall count to 14 while holding second place in the championship standings, only behind China.

(With inputs from agencies.)