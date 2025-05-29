Rising from Ashes: The Rebirth of Manchester United
Manchester United aims for a strong comeback next season as players, led by Harry Maguire, express optimism despite a disappointing previous season. Key team members highlight the importance of new signings and internal changes, hoping to restore the club to its former Premier League glory.
Country:
India
Manchester United is setting its sights on a promising next season, according to center-back Harry Maguire. The team struggled last year, finishing 15th with just 11 wins, but Maguire is confident that upcoming transfers and player readiness can turn their fortunes around.
Despite their recent loss to the Asean All-Stars during an Asian tour, Manchester United remains hopeful. Maguire, who spoke at the launch event for Apollo Tyres' United We Play, emphasized the need for strategic changes and player commitment to regain their standing as a top Premier League club.
Echoing Maguire's sentiments, other key players like Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana reassured fans of their dedication. As they prepare for the next season, Manchester United's personnel are eager to reestablish themselves as contenders, eyeing consistency and success in major competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
