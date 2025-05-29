RCB Dominates Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier with Supreme Bowling Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated Punjab Kings by bowling them out for just 101 runs in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League.

Captain Rajat Patidar's decision to field first was brilliantly upheld by the RCB bowlers. Suyash Sharma's outstanding performance, capturing three wickets for 17 runs, along with Josh Hazlewood's and Yash Dayal's contributions, dismantled Punjab Kings' batting lineup.

Despite Marcus Stoinis' attempt to stabilize, scoring 26 runs, Punjab's batting faltered against a relentless RCB attack, leaving them at a precarious 50 for five in just the seventh over.

