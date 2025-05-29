Amorim Faces Global Fans Amid Post-Season Setbacks

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim faced a tough crowd after his team was booed off following a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur. This disappointing start to their Asian tour follows their worst Premier League season in history, finishing 15th.

Speaking at a press conference, Amorim acknowledged the difficulty of facing fans worldwide after a poor season but emphasized the importance of accountability and readiness to make amends. He noted that significant players like Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, and Diogo Dalot wouldn't play in Hong Kong as they attended a club event in India.

Amorim assured that despite the strain of travel and a compressed schedule, the team is ready to deliver a better performance against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's coach, Ashley Westwood, commented on the exhaustion of United players, many of whom will soon report for international duties.

