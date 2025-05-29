Left Menu

Amorim Faces Global Fans Amid Post-Season Setbacks

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim confronts global fans' disappointment following a lackluster season, heightened by a defeat in Malaysia. With pivotal players absent in the Asian tour, Amorim acknowledges the challenge but remains resolute in offering some redemption during their upcoming friendly with Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:09 IST
Amorim Faces Global Fans Amid Post-Season Setbacks
Ruben Amorim

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim faced a tough crowd after his team was booed off following a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur. This disappointing start to their Asian tour follows their worst Premier League season in history, finishing 15th.

Speaking at a press conference, Amorim acknowledged the difficulty of facing fans worldwide after a poor season but emphasized the importance of accountability and readiness to make amends. He noted that significant players like Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, and Diogo Dalot wouldn't play in Hong Kong as they attended a club event in India.

Amorim assured that despite the strain of travel and a compressed schedule, the team is ready to deliver a better performance against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's coach, Ashley Westwood, commented on the exhaustion of United players, many of whom will soon report for international duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025