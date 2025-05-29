Left Menu

Bengaluru's Bold Leap: IPL Glory Within Reach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to secure a spot in the IPL final. Bengaluru's bowlers excelled, dismissing Punjab for 102. Phil Salt's unbeaten 56 expedited the chase. Punjab still holds a chance, pending a second qualifier result.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:44 IST
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Virat Kohli at the helm, moved closer to an Indian Premier League victory after defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a one-sided qualifier. The decisive win propels Bengaluru to the tournament's final, thanks to an outstanding bowling performance.

Phil Salt played a pivotal role, leading Bengaluru's chase with an undefeated 56, as they achieved the 102 target in just 10 overs. Though Kohli scored 12, he has been a standout performer throughout the season.

Bengaluru's bowlers reduced Punjab to 71-7 at one stage, underscoring their dominance before chasing the modest total with ease. This season, Bengaluru has consistently shown form, raising hopes for their maiden title win on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

