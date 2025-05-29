Jannik Sinner Ends Richard Gasquet's Glorious Tennis Journey at French Open
Jannik Sinner breezed past Richard Gasquet in the second round of the French Open, marking the end of the French tennis player's illustrious career. Gasquet, in his 22nd appearance at Roland Garros, was defeated 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Sinner advances, looking to continue his impressive Grand Slam streak.
In a poignant moment at the French Open, Jannik Sinner decisively defeated Richard Gasquet, signaling the end of Gasquet's storied tennis career.
The 38-year-old French ace concluded his 22nd appearance at the clay-court major with a straight sets loss — 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 — against the current world number one.
Sinner, who is on a 16-match Grand Slam win streak, lauded Gasquet's career, acknowledging the legacy he leaves in tennis history.
Gasquet, a veteran of fierce matches against tennis' elite, exits with a distinguished career highlighted by a peak world ranking of No. 7 and a record 610 career wins among French players in the Open Era.
Though Gasquet showcased flashes of brilliance with his signature backhand, he couldn't halt the burgeoning Sinner, who advances with aspirations of becoming the first Italian men's singles champion since Adriano Panatta in 1976.
