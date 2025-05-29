Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer: Learning from Defeat, Eye on the Prize

In a disappointing turn of events, Punjab Kings faced a tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday during the Qualifier 1 match. After losing the toss, Punjab's batting lineup faltered, posting a modest 101-run target that was easily chased down by Bengaluru with eight wickets in hand.

Bengaluru's victory, one of the fastest in the history of the league, was marked by relentless bowling and strong batting. Punjab's captain, Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged the challenges posed by variable bounce, yet refused to use it as an excuse, advocating for improved adaptability to pitch conditions.

Unbowed by the setback, Iyer emphasized the need to go back to the basics and reassess their strategies, expressing confidence in their plans despite execution issues. Punjab's journey continues as they prepare for Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, aiming to redeem themselves against either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)