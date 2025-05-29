Left Menu

Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer: Learning from Defeat, Eye on the Prize

Despite Punjab Kings' defeat to Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1, captain Shreyas Iyer remains optimistic, pledging to learn from their mistakes. Their batting struggled against variable bounce, but Iyer stressed the importance of execution. Punjab now prepares for Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad against Mumbai or Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST
Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer: Learning from Defeat, Eye on the Prize
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli (Photo: @ipl/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disappointing turn of events, Punjab Kings faced a tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday during the Qualifier 1 match. After losing the toss, Punjab's batting lineup faltered, posting a modest 101-run target that was easily chased down by Bengaluru with eight wickets in hand.

Bengaluru's victory, one of the fastest in the history of the league, was marked by relentless bowling and strong batting. Punjab's captain, Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged the challenges posed by variable bounce, yet refused to use it as an excuse, advocating for improved adaptability to pitch conditions.

Unbowed by the setback, Iyer emphasized the need to go back to the basics and reassess their strategies, expressing confidence in their plans despite execution issues. Punjab's journey continues as they prepare for Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, aiming to redeem themselves against either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025