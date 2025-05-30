Left Menu

Djokovic's Grand Slam Quest: The Relentless Champion's Path

Novak Djokovic overcame Corentin Moutet to advance to the French Open third round in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic, sharing the Slam record with Margaret Court, triumphed in straight sets amidst a challenging match, highlighting his resilience and ongoing motivation to make history.

Updated: 30-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:32 IST
Djokovic's Grand Slam Quest: The Relentless Champion's Path
Novak Djokovic

In a thrilling encounter at the French Open, Novak Djokovic defeated Corentin Moutet in straight sets to advance to the third round, maintaining his campaign for a 25th Grand Slam title. The match, lasting over three hours, saw Djokovic endure challenging moments, particularly in the third set where he faced a set point.

Djokovic, who shares the record for Grand Slam wins with Margaret Court, displayed remarkable mental fortitude. "You have to be focused throughout such a match," Djokovic stated post-match, underscoring the mental and physical demands. Moutet, known for his tenacity, tested Djokovic's resolve, especially when leading in the third set.

The Serbian, fresh off a victory in Geneva, capitalized on his experience to navigate the high-pressure tiebreak, ultimately securing his spot to face either Denis Shapovalov or Filip Misolic next. With determination to make history, Djokovic emphasized the continuous search for motivation as his driving force in these monumental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

