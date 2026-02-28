Record-Breaking Partnership Powers Pakistan in T20 World Cup Showdown
In a T20 World Cup clash, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set a record 176-run partnership against Sri Lanka. Farhan scored 100 as Pakistan reached a commanding 212/8. Despite some missed opportunities by Sri Lanka, Pakistan seeks a big victory to advance to the semifinals.
Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman unleashed a record-breaking performance, securing a 176-run partnership against Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup Super Eights. The pair propelled Pakistan to a substantial 212/8 total.
Sri Lanka's efforts were undermined by a series of defensive lapses and missed opportunities, allowing Pakistan's openers to capitalize. Zaman's 84 off 42 balls included nine boundaries and four sixes, while Farhan's century came off 60 balls.
Despite a late collapse, where Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs, they remain in contention for the semifinals, requiring a significant victory margin to improve their net run rate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Already qualified for semifinals, England beat New Zealand by four wickets to top Super Eights Group 2 of T20 World Cup.
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals
Harry Brook Leads England to Semifinals with Stellar Century
Harry Brook Powers England Into T20 World Cup Semifinals
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.