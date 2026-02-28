Record-Breaking Partnership Powers Pakistan in T20 World Cup Showdown

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman unleashed a record-breaking performance, securing a 176-run partnership against Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup Super Eights. The pair propelled Pakistan to a substantial 212/8 total.

Sri Lanka's efforts were undermined by a series of defensive lapses and missed opportunities, allowing Pakistan's openers to capitalize. Zaman's 84 off 42 balls included nine boundaries and four sixes, while Farhan's century came off 60 balls.

Despite a late collapse, where Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs, they remain in contention for the semifinals, requiring a significant victory margin to improve their net run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)