Left Menu

Record-Breaking Partnership Powers Pakistan in T20 World Cup Showdown

In a T20 World Cup clash, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set a record 176-run partnership against Sri Lanka. Farhan scored 100 as Pakistan reached a commanding 212/8. Despite some missed opportunities by Sri Lanka, Pakistan seeks a big victory to advance to the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:07 IST
Record-Breaking Partnership Powers Pakistan in T20 World Cup Showdown
Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman unleashed a record-breaking performance, securing a 176-run partnership against Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup Super Eights. The pair propelled Pakistan to a substantial 212/8 total.

Sri Lanka's efforts were undermined by a series of defensive lapses and missed opportunities, allowing Pakistan's openers to capitalize. Zaman's 84 off 42 balls included nine boundaries and four sixes, while Farhan's century came off 60 balls.

Despite a late collapse, where Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs, they remain in contention for the semifinals, requiring a significant victory margin to improve their net run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions

UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens to Block Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens to Block Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

 India
4
Delhi Congress Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision with Booth-Level Initiative

Delhi Congress Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision with Booth-Level Initiat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026