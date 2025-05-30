Brescia's Relegation to Serie C: A Financial Foul Play

Brescia faces relegation to Serie C following an eight-point deduction by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) due to financial inconsistencies. This penalty positions Brescia in the third tier, altering the dynamics of the Serie B play-out situation.

The club's president, Massimo Cellino, a former Leeds United chief, alongside managing director Edoardo Cellino, has been banned for six months, as declared by the FIGC tribunal. Brescia's demotion allows Frosinone to secure their spot in Serie B, while Salernitana will contend against Sampdoria in the looming play-out.

As per ANSA, the club has the right to appeal, with a verdict slated for June 12. The initial play-out match is expected to occur on June 15, according to local media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)