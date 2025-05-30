Left Menu

Brescia's Relegation to Serie C: A Financial Foul Play

Brescia has been relegated to Serie C after an eight-point penalty for financial irregularities. This drops them to the third tier, affecting the play-out situation in Serie B. Club president Massimo Cellino and director Edoardo Cellino face six-month bans, with appeal results anticipated on June 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:13 IST
Brescia faces relegation to Serie C following an eight-point deduction by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) due to financial inconsistencies. This penalty positions Brescia in the third tier, altering the dynamics of the Serie B play-out situation.

The club's president, Massimo Cellino, a former Leeds United chief, alongside managing director Edoardo Cellino, has been banned for six months, as declared by the FIGC tribunal. Brescia's demotion allows Frosinone to secure their spot in Serie B, while Salernitana will contend against Sampdoria in the looming play-out.

As per ANSA, the club has the right to appeal, with a verdict slated for June 12. The initial play-out match is expected to occur on June 15, according to local media reports.

