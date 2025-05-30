AC Milan Parts Ways with Coach Sergio Conceicao

AC Milan has fired head coach Sergio Conceicao, following a season mired in disappointment. The team finished ninth in Serie A, missing out on European competitions for the first time since 2019. Even though Conceicao's start was promising, significant challenges overshadowed any early successes.

Conceicao, appointed in December, initially boosted team morale with a victory in the Italian Super Cup. However, his tenure soon went downhill, as evidenced by Milan's elimination from the Champions League in a playoff against Feyenoord and continued unsatisfactory league performances.

In May, Milan's chance to salvage some pride slipped away with a narrow 1–0 loss to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final. Conceicao was also absent from the final series match against Monza due to a ban, effectively sealing Milan's fate for the season.