Angel Di Maria, the illustrious Argentine forward, is making a triumphant return to his roots at Rosario Central, his original club, the team announced enthusiastically on Thursday. At 37, Di Maria is poised to add new chapters to his storied career in Argentina's Primera Division.

Launching his professional journey with Rosario Central in 2005, Di Maria's skills soon took him to European giants including Benfica, Real Madrid, and Juventus, among others. His international retirement last year marked the end of a significant era, but his passion for club football endures.

Di Maria's European tenure was decorated with 30 titles, while his international accolades include two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold. Rosario Central eagerly awaits his return post-Benfica's Club World Cup commitments in the United States, where fierce competition awaits against clubs like Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors.