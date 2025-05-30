Josh Hazlewood's Stellar Comeback Boosts Bengaluru's IPL Hopes

Amid concerns regarding his fitness, Josh Hazlewood made a remarkable comeback for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL playoff against Punjab Kings. His exceptional figures of 3-21 played a pivotal role, leading Bengaluru to secure a spot in the IPL final.

His swift extraction of Punjab key players, Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer, on the lively pitch, helped Bengaluru bundle out their opponents for a mere 101 runs. The team's chase was completed with ease, marking a significant victory in just 10 overs.

Hazlewood's 21 wickets in 11 matches make him the league's third-highest wicket-taker. His calculated performance on the favorable Mullanpur pitch ensured he didn't need to stress his freshly recovered shoulder, highlighting his crucial contribution to his team's championship campaign.