Josh Hazlewood's Stellar Comeback Boosts Bengaluru's IPL Hopes
Josh Hazlewood's return from injury proved pivotal as he took 3-21 against Punjab Kings, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the IPL final. His performance, on a favorable pitch, showcased his skill and reinforced his importance to the team’s success. Hazlewood’s 21 wickets make him a standout player this season.
Amid concerns regarding his fitness, Josh Hazlewood made a remarkable comeback for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL playoff against Punjab Kings. His exceptional figures of 3-21 played a pivotal role, leading Bengaluru to secure a spot in the IPL final.
His swift extraction of Punjab key players, Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer, on the lively pitch, helped Bengaluru bundle out their opponents for a mere 101 runs. The team's chase was completed with ease, marking a significant victory in just 10 overs.
Hazlewood's 21 wickets in 11 matches make him the league's third-highest wicket-taker. His calculated performance on the favorable Mullanpur pitch ensured he didn't need to stress his freshly recovered shoulder, highlighting his crucial contribution to his team's championship campaign.
- READ MORE ON:
- Josh Hazlewood
- IPL
- Bengaluru
- comeback
- injury
- cricket
- playoff
- final
- wickets
- performance
ALSO READ
Super Rugby Showdown: Brumbies vs Reds in Playoff Push
Gautam Gambhir's Prayers & India's Cricketing Triumphs Amidst Retirements
Embracing Change: Indian Cricket Post Kohli and Rohit
Pubudu Dassanayake: Leading USA Cricket Into a New Era
Kusal Mendis Steps Up as Jos Buttler's IPL Playoffs Replacement