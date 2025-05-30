From Maradona's Mistrial to March Madness: A Sports Roundup
A roundup of current sports headlines: Diego Maradona's medical team's case declared a mistrial; Richard Gasquet retires at Roland Garros; Witold Banka re-elected WADA president; AJ Smith-Shawver exits a game due to an elbow injury; NFL and NCAA make future plans, and MLB player updates.
In a significant legal update, the case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial. Maradona's 2020 death from heart failure had been under scrutiny, capturing attention in Argentina and across the globe.
Meanwhile, at the French Open, Richard Gasquet's illustrious tennis career concluded at the hands of Jannik Sinner. Concurrently, 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic advanced into the third round, alongside triumphs and defeats from top seeds and emerging talents.
Elsewhere, Witold Banka secured his final term as WADA president, a notable development in sports governance. In baseball, Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver left a game due to an elbow injury. The NFL and NCAA revealed prospective expansions amidst updates on MLB transactions and player activations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
