Josh Hazlewood's Triumphant Return Boosts RCB and World Test Preparations

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood makes a remarkable return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru post-injury, preparing for the World Test Championship final. His vital performance in IPL helps RCB reach their first final since 2016. Hazlewood's ability to adapt bolsters both RCB's attack and his upcoming Test readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:39 IST
Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has returned triumphantly to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after recovering from a shoulder injury. His comeback boosts the franchise's performance, as well as his own preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month.

Hazlewood's superb performance in his first IPL game since April 27, taking 3/21, was instrumental in RCB's victory over Punjab Kings. The win secured RCB's spot in their first final since 2016.

Despite playing only 11 games due to injury, Hazlewood remains RCB's leading wicket-taker, highlighting his crucial role. He attributes his seamless transition to maintaining intensity and honing skills during T20 events like the IPL.

