Left Menu

Heartbreak for India in Shootout Against Chile

India faced a tough 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 tie during the regular game in the junior women's hockey tournament in Rosario. Despite goals from Sukhveer Kaur and Kanika Siwach, India couldn't secure a win, leading to a challenging shootout round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:43 IST
Heartbreak for India in Shootout Against Chile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the four-nations junior women's hockey tournament held in Rosario, Argentina, team India faced a disappointing defeat. After battling Chile to a 2-2 draw in regular time, the match was decided by a tense shootout, with Chile securing a 3-1 victory.

India's Sukhveer Kaur managed to equalize in the third quarter following Jacinta Solari's opening goal for Chile. The exciting seesaw of lead changes saw Kanika Siwach deliver another equalizer, only for India's hopes to falter in the penalty shootout.

Despite India's hard-fought effort, goals from Josefina Constanza Gutierrez, Isabel Leonor Messen, and Trinidad Antonia Barrios ended India's winning streak. India will look to bounce back as they prepare to take on Uruguay in their next match on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025