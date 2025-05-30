Heartbreak for India in Shootout Against Chile
India faced a tough 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 tie during the regular game in the junior women's hockey tournament in Rosario. Despite goals from Sukhveer Kaur and Kanika Siwach, India couldn't secure a win, leading to a challenging shootout round.
In a gripping encounter at the four-nations junior women's hockey tournament held in Rosario, Argentina, team India faced a disappointing defeat. After battling Chile to a 2-2 draw in regular time, the match was decided by a tense shootout, with Chile securing a 3-1 victory.
India's Sukhveer Kaur managed to equalize in the third quarter following Jacinta Solari's opening goal for Chile. The exciting seesaw of lead changes saw Kanika Siwach deliver another equalizer, only for India's hopes to falter in the penalty shootout.
Despite India's hard-fought effort, goals from Josefina Constanza Gutierrez, Isabel Leonor Messen, and Trinidad Antonia Barrios ended India's winning streak. India will look to bounce back as they prepare to take on Uruguay in their next match on June 1.
