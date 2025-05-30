India's Young Golfers Shine in Challenging Asia-Pacific Championship

In a commendable display of skill, Indian amateur golfers Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla achieved a fifth-place finish in the boys' team competition at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship held at the Hong Kong Golf Club on Thursday, registering a combined score of four-over 430.

Despite rainy weather posing challenges, Ranveer impressed individually by finishing sixth overall with a total of two-under 211, the best performance among his team. China's Jin Heng Yan and Jin Han claimed the boys' title with a four-under 422. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Cooper Moore emerged victorious in the individual category with a nine-under 204.

Ranveer, 16, described the tournament as an 'invaluable learning experience,' emphasizing the boost in confidence he gained from competing with talented players. The Indian Golf Union's support was pivotal in his development, providing crucial competitive exposure, he noted.

In the girls' individual event, Saanvi Somu's solid performance earned her a tenth-place finish, despite her teammate's health challenges. Together, they secured eighth place with a combined 16-over 448, while Krish and Saanvi ranked 13th in the mixed team event.

