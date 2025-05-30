Left Menu

Young Cricket Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricket sensation from Bihar who became the youngest to score an IPL century. Modi shared photos from their meeting on social media, expressing admiration for Suryavanshi's skills and wishing him success in future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:29 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with budding cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his visit to Bihar. The young talent, just 14 years old, has made headlines as the youngest player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Photos of their meeting at Patna airport were shared by the Prime Minister on his X social media account, showcasing the recognition bestowed on the cricketing prodigy.

Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, Suryavanshi's remarkable skills have been gaining nationwide admiration. Modi conveyed his best wishes to the young sportsman and his family for their future pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

