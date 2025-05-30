Young Cricket Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with budding cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his visit to Bihar. The young talent, just 14 years old, has made headlines as the youngest player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Photos of their meeting at Patna airport were shared by the Prime Minister on his X social media account, showcasing the recognition bestowed on the cricketing prodigy.

Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, Suryavanshi's remarkable skills have been gaining nationwide admiration. Modi conveyed his best wishes to the young sportsman and his family for their future pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)