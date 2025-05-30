Dramatic Showdowns and Star Performances Highlight Day Six at the French Open

The sixth day of the French Open saw exciting developments as players showcased their talents on the famous courts at Roland Garros. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China secured her advancement by defeating Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-4.

The event took place amidst sunny weather with temperatures soaring to a warm 27-31 degrees Celsius. Fans eagerly anticipated thrilling encounters, including those featuring top seed Aryna Sabalenka and four-time winner Iga Swiatek.

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also in the mix, the French Open continued to captivate audiences with its blend of seasoned champions and emerging talents. The day's schedule promised intense competition and remarkable athletic prowess.