Liverpool Celebration Turns Chaotic: Car Rams into Crowd
Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old from Liverpool, appeared in court charged with seven offenses, including dangerous driving, after his car struck a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, injuring nearly 80 people during a title victory parade. Doyle has been remanded into custody pending further proceedings.
A Liverpool man, Paul Doyle, 53, is facing court after allegedly driving into a crowd of soccer fans during a Premier League victory parade, leaving nearly 80 injured. The incident occurred amidst a mass gathering celebrating the local team's success.
Doyle, hailing from the West Derby area, faces a slew of charges, including dangerous driving and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. During his appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, Doyle confirmed personal details but did not enter a plea.
Prosecutors allege Doyle drove deliberately at the crowd as festivities were winding down. Although the motive was not linked to terrorism, seven people remained hospitalized. Awaiting further court proceedings, Doyle has been remanded in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intensity Peaks as Premier League Contenders Battle for Champions League Glory
Arne Slot Balances Relaxation and Motivation for Premier League Champions
Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells
Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Indian Premier League.