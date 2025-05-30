Left Menu

Liverpool Celebration Turns Chaotic: Car Rams into Crowd

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old from Liverpool, appeared in court charged with seven offenses, including dangerous driving, after his car struck a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, injuring nearly 80 people during a title victory parade. Doyle has been remanded into custody pending further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST
A Liverpool man, Paul Doyle, 53, is facing court after allegedly driving into a crowd of soccer fans during a Premier League victory parade, leaving nearly 80 injured. The incident occurred amidst a mass gathering celebrating the local team's success.

Doyle, hailing from the West Derby area, faces a slew of charges, including dangerous driving and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. During his appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, Doyle confirmed personal details but did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors allege Doyle drove deliberately at the crowd as festivities were winding down. Although the motive was not linked to terrorism, seven people remained hospitalized. Awaiting further court proceedings, Doyle has been remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

