Liverpool Celebration Turns Chaotic: Car Rams into Crowd

A Liverpool man, Paul Doyle, 53, is facing court after allegedly driving into a crowd of soccer fans during a Premier League victory parade, leaving nearly 80 injured. The incident occurred amidst a mass gathering celebrating the local team's success.

Doyle, hailing from the West Derby area, faces a slew of charges, including dangerous driving and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. During his appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, Doyle confirmed personal details but did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors allege Doyle drove deliberately at the crowd as festivities were winding down. Although the motive was not linked to terrorism, seven people remained hospitalized. Awaiting further court proceedings, Doyle has been remanded in custody.

