Sabalenka and Zheng Shine as Musetti Battles in French Open Thriller

Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen demonstrated their expertise by advancing to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday. Sabalenka, currently ranked world number one, faced a tough challenge from Olga Danilovic but emerged victorious with a 6-2 6-3 win.

Zheng Qinwen, last year's Olympic champion, maintained her strong form on clay, defeating Victoria Mboko 6-3 6-4 at Court Simonne Mathieu. The match saw a brief halt due to a medical emergency but Zheng kept her momentum to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti prevailed in a challenging match against Mariano Navone after losing the first set. The Italian managed to clinch victory in four sets, showcasing resilience and skill under the Parisian sun.

