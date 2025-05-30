Left Menu

Sabalenka Criticizes Overbearing Tennis Coaches

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player, criticizes certain coaches for being overbearing and undermining athletes. Despite negative experiences in the past, Sabalenka has triumphed in her tennis career, winning several Grand Slam titles and earning millions in prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:43 IST
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player from Belarus, has publicly criticized certain tennis coaches for their overbearing behavior and undermining remarks. She asserts that such attitudes have no place in the sport.

Sabalenka, who boasts an impressive resume with three Grand Slam victories and 20 tour titles, revealed her past encounters with detracting coaches. "I've always been self-motivated," she stated, recounting incidents where coaches labeled her as "not smart enough" and "stupid." However, she humorously brushed off such comments, resolute in her abilities.

Continuing her dominance in women's tennis, Sabalenka has claimed consecutive Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024, along with a U.S. Open victory in 2024. With career earnings approaching $35 million, she urges disparaging coaches to consider leaving the profession for the betterment of their players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

