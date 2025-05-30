Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Bhambri and Galloway Advance in French Open Doubles

India's Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway triumphed over the seventh-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in a thrilling men's doubles second-round match at the French Open. The win, achieved in a tense three-set encounter, advances them to the next round at Roland Garros.

Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:50 IST
Yuki Bhambri
  • Country:
  • France

In an exhilarating display of tennis prowess, India's Yuki Bhambri teamed up with American Robert Galloway to secure a nail-biting victory over the high-ranking duo Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in the French Open men's doubles.

The pair's impressive comeback came after losing the first set 6-7(4), as they fought with determination to clinch the second set 7-6(7), ultimately closing the match 6-3 in the third set at the iconic Roland Garros courts.

As Bhambri and Galloway look ahead to face the ninth-seeded American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, along with Miguel Reyes-Varela, are also preparing for their upcoming doubles clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

