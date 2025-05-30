Thrilling Victory: Bhambri and Galloway Advance in French Open Doubles

In an exhilarating display of tennis prowess, India's Yuki Bhambri teamed up with American Robert Galloway to secure a nail-biting victory over the high-ranking duo Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in the French Open men's doubles.

The pair's impressive comeback came after losing the first set 6-7(4), as they fought with determination to clinch the second set 7-6(7), ultimately closing the match 6-3 in the third set at the iconic Roland Garros courts.

As Bhambri and Galloway look ahead to face the ninth-seeded American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, along with Miguel Reyes-Varela, are also preparing for their upcoming doubles clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)