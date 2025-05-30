Liverpool Secures Jeremie Frimpong in Major Transfer Deal
Liverpool has successfully signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a long-term contract, reportedly worth 35 million euros. Frimpong, 24, will officially join the team on June 1, 2024. Known for his versatility, Frimpong significantly contributed to Leverkusen's domestic success with 14 goals and 12 assists.
The Premier League champions, Liverpool, have officially announced the acquisition of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The transfer, reportedly costing Liverpool 35 million euros, became public through statements by both clubs.
Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, British media confirms that Liverpool triggered a significant release clause in Frimpong's contract. The 24-year-old international, who has been a standout player for Leverkusen, was under contract until 2028 but will join Liverpool on June 1 under a five-year deal.
Frimpong, known for his flexibility as both a right back and winger, was instrumental in Leverkusen's 2023-24 German domestic double, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. His dynamic performances have captured attention across Europe, marking him as a significant addition to Liverpool's squad.
