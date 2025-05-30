Liverpool Secures Jeremie Frimpong in Major Transfer Deal

The Premier League champions, Liverpool, have officially announced the acquisition of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The transfer, reportedly costing Liverpool 35 million euros, became public through statements by both clubs.

Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, British media confirms that Liverpool triggered a significant release clause in Frimpong's contract. The 24-year-old international, who has been a standout player for Leverkusen, was under contract until 2028 but will join Liverpool on June 1 under a five-year deal.

Frimpong, known for his flexibility as both a right back and winger, was instrumental in Leverkusen's 2023-24 German domestic double, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. His dynamic performances have captured attention across Europe, marking him as a significant addition to Liverpool's squad.