Swiatek and Sabalenka Shine in French Open Fourth Round Advance

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have both advanced to the fourth round of the French Open, with neither player having dropped a set thus far. Swiatek extended her Roland-Garros winning streak to 23 matches, showcasing a formidable performance that has become her trademark.

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked No.1, also delivered a strong showing by defeating Olga Danilovic in straight sets on a sun-soaked Court Philippe-Chatrier. This marks Sabalenka's sixth singles finals appearance this year, demonstrating her consistent form during the tournament.

With Swiatek aiming for her first title since last year's French Open and Sabalenka boasting an impressive track record, their rivalry continues to be a focal point. Meanwhile, defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz remains a significant contender, with other notable players making strides towards the finals.

