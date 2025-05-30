Christian Horner Reaffirms Red Bull Commitment Amid Ferrari Speculation

In a reaffirmation of loyalty, Christian Horner, the principal of Red Bull's Formula 1 team, has categorically ruled out any move to Ferrari despite circulating rumors. Addressing the media at the Spanish Grand Prix, Horner reiterated his commitment to Red Bull, a relationship he describes as steadfast and long-term.

The speculation originated from a report by Germany's Bild newspaper, suggesting Ferrari's interest in Horner as a successor to Fred Vasseur. However, Horner was quick to dispel the chatter, emphasizing his ongoing dedication to Red Bull—a team he's led to great success since 2005, capturing multiple drivers' and constructors' championships.

A fixture in Formula 1 for nearly two decades, Horner's tenure has seen both triumph and turbulence. From high-profile personnel changes to personal controversies, his leadership remains crucial. As Ferrari struggles this season, Red Bull's fortunes under Horner continue to dominate discussions in the motorsport arena.

