Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes made waves at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with standout performances. Prominent among them was javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who secured a silver medal with a personal best throw of 85.16 meters, finishing just behind Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.

Sprinter Animesh Kujur contributed to India's tally by clinching a bronze medal in the men's 200m final, setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds. Kujur's performance marks a significant improvement from his previous best of 20.40s earlier this year.

Hurdler Vithya Ramraj also added a bronze to India's collection in the 400m hurdles. The 26-year-old clocked 56.46 seconds, securing a place on the podium in a competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)