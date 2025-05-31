Left Menu

Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes, including javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, sprinter Animesh Kujur, and hurdler Vithya Ramraj, delivered impressive performances at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. Yadav secured a silver medal with a personal best throw, while Kujur and Ramraj added bronze medals, contributing to India's success at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:27 IST
Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes made waves at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with standout performances. Prominent among them was javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who secured a silver medal with a personal best throw of 85.16 meters, finishing just behind Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.

Sprinter Animesh Kujur contributed to India's tally by clinching a bronze medal in the men's 200m final, setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds. Kujur's performance marks a significant improvement from his previous best of 20.40s earlier this year.

Hurdler Vithya Ramraj also added a bronze to India's collection in the 400m hurdles. The 26-year-old clocked 56.46 seconds, securing a place on the podium in a competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025