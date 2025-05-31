Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships
Indian athletes, including javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, sprinter Animesh Kujur, and hurdler Vithya Ramraj, delivered impressive performances at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. Yadav secured a silver medal with a personal best throw, while Kujur and Ramraj added bronze medals, contributing to India's success at the event.
Indian athletes made waves at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with standout performances. Prominent among them was javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who secured a silver medal with a personal best throw of 85.16 meters, finishing just behind Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.
Sprinter Animesh Kujur contributed to India's tally by clinching a bronze medal in the men's 200m final, setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds. Kujur's performance marks a significant improvement from his previous best of 20.40s earlier this year.
Hurdler Vithya Ramraj also added a bronze to India's collection in the 400m hurdles. The 26-year-old clocked 56.46 seconds, securing a place on the podium in a competitive field.
