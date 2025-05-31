Hurricanes Storm Past Moana for Super Rugby Playoff Spot
The Wellington Hurricanes derailed Moana Pasifika's playoff aspirations with a decisive 64-12 win, securing their place in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Moana failed to qualify despite a strong season. The Hurricanes will face the ACT Brumbies while the Auckland Blues proceed to play the Waikato Chiefs.
The Wellington Hurricanes crushed Moana Pasifika's hopes of making their first Super Rugby Pacific playoff appearance with a commanding 64-12 victory. This triumph not only reaffirmed the Hurricanes' fourth-place finish but also paved the way for the Auckland Blues to advance to the quarter-finals.
With the win, the Hurricanes are set to travel to Canberra for a clash against the ACT Brumbies. The Blues, after a dominant performance over the New South Wales Waratahs, will visit the top-seeded Waikato Chiefs next. The Canterbury Crusaders will host the Queensland Reds after an impressive finish to the regular season.
Moana Pasifika had a commendable season with skipper Ardie Savea leading. However, their efforts fell short against a Hurricanes side executing flawlessly. Despite the setback, Savea expressed pride in the team's progress, vowing to strive for future achievements.
