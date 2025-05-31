Left Menu

Hurricanes Storm Past Moana for Super Rugby Playoff Spot

The Wellington Hurricanes derailed Moana Pasifika's playoff aspirations with a decisive 64-12 win, securing their place in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Moana failed to qualify despite a strong season. The Hurricanes will face the ACT Brumbies while the Auckland Blues proceed to play the Waikato Chiefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:55 IST
Hurricanes Storm Past Moana for Super Rugby Playoff Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wellington Hurricanes crushed Moana Pasifika's hopes of making their first Super Rugby Pacific playoff appearance with a commanding 64-12 victory. This triumph not only reaffirmed the Hurricanes' fourth-place finish but also paved the way for the Auckland Blues to advance to the quarter-finals.

With the win, the Hurricanes are set to travel to Canberra for a clash against the ACT Brumbies. The Blues, after a dominant performance over the New South Wales Waratahs, will visit the top-seeded Waikato Chiefs next. The Canterbury Crusaders will host the Queensland Reds after an impressive finish to the regular season.

Moana Pasifika had a commendable season with skipper Ardie Savea leading. However, their efforts fell short against a Hurricanes side executing flawlessly. Despite the setback, Savea expressed pride in the team's progress, vowing to strive for future achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

