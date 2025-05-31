John Heitinga Takes Reins as Ajax Amsterdam Coach

In a move that marks a new chapter in Ajax Amsterdam's management, the club has officially appointed John Heitinga as the head coach for the upcoming seasons. Heitinga, a former Netherlands defender, is set to take the helm on a two-year deal, continuing to shape the future of the club he knows so well from his youth days through to being a significant part of the senior squad for several seasons.

Backing Heitinga in this venture is the experienced Marcel Keizer, who returns as assistant manager. The duo will aim to instill an elite sporting culture and discipline among Ajax's players, according to Technical Director Alex Kroes. This change comes in the wake of Francesco Farioli's departure after a year of management.

John Heitinga, who briefly managed Ajax in early 2023, brings a wealth of experience from his roles in top-tier English football clubs and is eager to apply his knowledge back home. Having been mentored by renowned coaches, he expressed his excitement and readiness to lead Ajax into a promising era.

(With inputs from agencies.)