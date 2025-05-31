Left Menu

Real Madrid: The Pinnacle of Soccer Valuation

Real Madrid tops the Forbes list as the most valuable soccer team, boasting a $6.6 billion valuation and a record $1.13 billion revenue for the 2023-24 season. The club is followed by Manchester United and Barcelona. The top 30 soccer teams are valued at over $72 billion collectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:21 IST
Real Madrid: The Pinnacle of Soccer Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid has once again claimed the title of the world's most valuable soccer team, according to Forbes, with a valuation sitting at a staggering $6.6 billion. As the first soccer club to breach the billion-dollar revenue mark in a single year, Real Madrid's 2023-24 season brought in an impressive $1.13 billion.

Joining the echelon of elite earners, English club Manchester United ranks second on the Forbes list, sharing the $6.6 billion valuation but earning $834 million in revenue during the same period, despite a challenging year in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Barcelona holds the third spot with a valuation of $5.65 billion, while Liverpool and Manchester City round out the top five.

Forbes's analysis reveals that the combined worth of the top 30 most valuable soccer teams now surpasses $72 billion, demonstrating a significant growth of 5% from last year's figures. With six Premier League clubs making the list, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea, the business of soccer continues to thrive.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025