Real Madrid: The Pinnacle of Soccer Valuation

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid has once again claimed the title of the world's most valuable soccer team, according to Forbes, with a valuation sitting at a staggering $6.6 billion. As the first soccer club to breach the billion-dollar revenue mark in a single year, Real Madrid's 2023-24 season brought in an impressive $1.13 billion.

Joining the echelon of elite earners, English club Manchester United ranks second on the Forbes list, sharing the $6.6 billion valuation but earning $834 million in revenue during the same period, despite a challenging year in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Barcelona holds the third spot with a valuation of $5.65 billion, while Liverpool and Manchester City round out the top five.

Forbes's analysis reveals that the combined worth of the top 30 most valuable soccer teams now surpasses $72 billion, demonstrating a significant growth of 5% from last year's figures. With six Premier League clubs making the list, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea, the business of soccer continues to thrive.