Cricket Clash: Nauman Niaz Takes Legal Action Against Shoaib Akhtar

Nauman Niaz, a prominent cricket historian and television personality, has issued a legal notice against former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. The move follows Akhtar's remarks in a podcast, where he allegedly belittled Niaz's role with the national cricket team.

Niaz, previously a Director of Sports at Pakistan Television Network, acted through his lawyer after Akhtar referred to him as a 'kit man' during his tenure with the team. Akhtar had claimed that Niaz was mainly responsible for carrying players' luggage.

The legal notice demands an unconditional apology within 14 days, failing which legal proceedings and damages will be pursued. Both individuals share a history of disputes, including an incident during Imran Khan's government that resulted in a public apology from Niaz.

