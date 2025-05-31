Left Menu

Barcelona Races Against Time: Could It Lose Its F1 Legacy?

Barcelona's future as a Formula 1 host city is uncertain, with a new race in Madrid potentially overshadowing its long-standing event. Negotiations are ongoing to keep the race beyond 2026. F1's shift to urban circuits poses challenges, but traditionalists like Fernando Alonso defend the circuit's historical significance.

Montmelo | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:29 IST
Barcelona's iconic status as a Formula 1 city is in jeopardy. With Madrid set to join the circuit in 2026, the Catalonia-based race faces an uncertain future. The current contract expires next year, and discussions are underway to continue hosting beyond 2026.

Recent F1 trends favor urban circuits, offering easy accessibility and city attractions. This shift has led to Madrid securing its spot on the F1 calendar, raising concerns over Barcelona's traditional circuit's place. Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, among others, have voiced the importance of preserving Barcelona's F1 legacy.

Challenges continue, given the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's outdated amenities and transportation issues. Yet, its history, from historic driver duels to hosting testing sessions, remains a strong point. Whether its racing days are numbered or not, the circuit's significance in the sport is undeniable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

