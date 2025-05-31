Jack Draper Dominates Joao Fonseca at French Open

In a display of sheer dominance, Jack Draper progressed to the fourth round of the French Open, dispatching Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca with a commanding 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Draper, a notable semi-finalist at the U.S. Open last year, faced a challenging opponent in Fonseca, known for his crowd-pleasing performances at Roland Garros. Despite Fonseca's powerful game and fan support, Draper remained unfazed, utilizing his experience to control the match even in tough playing conditions.

Looking ahead, Draper, who recently made a splash at the Madrid Masters, prepares for his next challenge against either Henrique Rocha of Portugal or Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, potentially tackling another aggressive match on clay.

(With inputs from agencies.)