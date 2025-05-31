Zverev's Pursuit: A French Open Love Story

Alexander Zverev showcased his exceptional form at Roland Garros, advancing to the fourth round by defeating Italy's Flavio Cobolli with a convincing 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the German tennis star has reached this stage in the French Open.

Zverev, who aims to secure his first Grand Slam title, broke serve early in the match and maintained strong performance throughout. His emotional connection to Court Philippe Chatrier is evident: "This court is special to me. Some of the best memories of my life are on this court and some of the worst memories of my life are on this court," he shared.

Despite Cobolli's strong play and a challenging second set, Zverev's experience and resilience shone through. An ice pack offered relief in the hot conditions, as he secured victory on his fourth match point. The sportsmanship was evident as Zverev praised Cobolli post-match, setting his sights on future challenges.