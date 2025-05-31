Doubles Duo Triumphs Over Adversity: A Semifinal Return at Singapore Open

Amidst personal challenges and setbacks, Indian men's doubles badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marked a resilient return with a laudable semifinal finish at the Singapore Open Super 750.

Despite not being in peak physical form, the duo battled against Malaysia's world No. 3 pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, reflecting on the positive aspects of their performance even as they bowed out in tightly contested matches, 21-19, 10-21, 18-21.

Highlighting the journey's adversity, including a slip from world No. 1 to 27, and Chirag's persistent back injury, the duo stands optimistic, driven by the confidence of their competitive outings and aiming for stronger tournament showings ahead.

