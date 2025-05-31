Coco Gauff Fends Off Challenge to Enter French Open Last 16

Coco Gauff, ranked world number two, overcame a formidable challenge from Czech player Marie Bouzkova to secure her spot in the French Open last 16 on Saturday. Gauff displayed remarkable resilience, especially during a tense second set, before sealing a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory.

After comfortably winning the first set, Gauff faced a tougher test in the second as Bouzkova capitalized on opportunities to challenge the American. Gauff initially surged ahead but Bouzkova's persistent baseline play saw her momentarily take a lead. However, Gauff's determination shone through in the tiebreak, commanding it to claim the match.

Gauff has now won the most claycourt matches this season alongside Elina Svitolina. Her next opponent will be Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, ranked 20th globally. With her sights set on further triumphs, Gauff remains a formidable presence in the tournament.