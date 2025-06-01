Left Menu

Odisha Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

Odisha leaders celebrated the accomplishments of athletes Animesh Kujur and Srabani Nanda at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. Kujur earned a bronze in the men's 200m, while Nanda's team secured a silver in the women's 4x100m relay, highlighting their hard work and inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 00:03 IST
Odisha Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their congratulations to athletes Animesh Kujur and Srabani Nanda for their remarkable performances at the Asian Athletics Championships held in South Korea.

Animesh Kujur clinched a bronze medal in the men's 200 meters, while Srabani Nanda's team won a silver in the women's 4x100 meters relay. The achievements were lauded by state leaders, emphasizing the athletes' hard work and dedication to their sport.

Majhi praised the athletes for bringing pride to Odisha and encouraged them to continue their journey in sports. Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition, also highlighted Kujur's national record-breaking performance as a moment of pride for both the state and the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025