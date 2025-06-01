Odisha Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their congratulations to athletes Animesh Kujur and Srabani Nanda for their remarkable performances at the Asian Athletics Championships held in South Korea.

Animesh Kujur clinched a bronze medal in the men's 200 meters, while Srabani Nanda's team won a silver in the women's 4x100 meters relay. The achievements were lauded by state leaders, emphasizing the athletes' hard work and dedication to their sport.

Majhi praised the athletes for bringing pride to Odisha and encouraged them to continue their journey in sports. Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition, also highlighted Kujur's national record-breaking performance as a moment of pride for both the state and the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)