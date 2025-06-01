Left Menu

Djokovic Dazzles Paris: 99th French Open Victory

Novak Djokovic achieved his 99th French Open victory, defeating Filip Misolic in straight sets. The Serbian tennis legend is on a quest for his 25th Grand Slam. Despite early challenges, Djokovic remained in control, showing both sportsmanship and skill, setting up a fourth-round match against Cameron Norrie.

On a memorable Saturday night in Paris, Novak Djokovic clinched his 99th career victory at the French Open, overcoming Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in straight sets by scores of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

While 40,000 fans were engrossed in Paris St Germain's Champions League final nearby, the 38-year-old demonstrated his dominance on Court Philippe Chatrier. Despite initial challenges from the 23-year-old Misolic, Djokovic showcased his power and control, eventually securing a critical break for a 4-2 lead in the first set.

The crowd applauded Djokovic's sportsmanship as he assisted Misolic after a fall, yet he remained relentless, breaking serve to take the second set. With fireworks and cheers echoing across Paris, Djokovic sealed his spot in the last 16, set to face Britain's Cameron Norrie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

