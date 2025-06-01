Messi's Magic Lifts Inter Miami to Victory Over Columbus Crew

Inter Miami, once in a slump, found resurgence in Lionel Messi's brilliance as they routed Columbus Crew 5-1 in Major League Soccer.

Messi's spectacular play included two goals and multiple assists, solidifying his status as a leading scorer with ten goals this season.

The victory, Miami's second consecutive, has heightened spirits ahead of their Club World Cup appearance, as Messi joins Argentina for World Cup qualifiers.