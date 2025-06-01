Left Menu

Messi's Magic Lifts Inter Miami to Victory Over Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi's stellar performance led Inter Miami to a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer. Messi scored twice and assisted in multiple goals, bringing his season total to ten. The victory marked Miami's second win in a row, boosting their confidence for upcoming challenges.

Updated: 01-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:19 IST
Inter Miami, once in a slump, found resurgence in Lionel Messi's brilliance as they routed Columbus Crew 5-1 in Major League Soccer.

Messi's spectacular play included two goals and multiple assists, solidifying his status as a leading scorer with ten goals this season.

The victory, Miami's second consecutive, has heightened spirits ahead of their Club World Cup appearance, as Messi joins Argentina for World Cup qualifiers.

