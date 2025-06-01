Left Menu

Epic Comebacks and Historic Feats: A Thrilling Day at the French Open

The eighth day of the French Open witnessed incredible performances as Elina Svitolina staged a dramatic comeback against Jasmine Paolini, advancing to the quarter-finals. Tommy Paul made history, becoming the first American man in 22 years to reach the quarter-finals. Intense matches continued throughout the day under partly cloudy skies.

The eighth day of the French Open delivered a thrilling experience for tennis enthusiasts. Elina Svitolina displayed extraordinary resilience, overcoming three match points to defeat Jasmine Paolini in a captivating comeback that secured her a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, American Tommy Paul stunned spectators with his remarkable performance, defeating Alexei Popyrin in straight sets. His victory marked a significant milestone as he became the first American male to reach the French Open quarter-finals in over two decades.

Amidst these impressive feats, other star players like Djokovic and Alcaraz continued their journeys, promising more excitement in the upcoming stages of this prestigious tournament.

