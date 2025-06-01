Left Menu

Reeling in Success: Tommy Paul’s French Open Fishing Expedition

Tommy Paul, a fishing enthusiast and tennis professional, advances to the French Open quarterfinals, marking a significant American achievement. Despite being away from his favorite pastime during peak fishing season in Florida, Paul made history, becoming the first American male to reach Paris' last eight courts in 22 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:42 IST
Reeling in Success: Tommy Paul’s French Open Fishing Expedition
Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul, the 12th seed at the French Open, achieved a remarkable victory on Sunday by defeating Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round. With a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, Paul advanced to the quarterfinals, becoming the first American male in 22 years to reach this stage in Paris.

Despite his tennis commitments, Paul, an avid amateur fisherman, expressed a longing for the prime fishing season underway in South Florida. 'It's kind of breaking my heart,' Paul admitted, acknowledging that while he's focused on tennis, there's a wistful part of him thinking about the fish being caught back home.

Paul's victory marks a significant milestone as he is also the only active American player to have reached the quarterfinals on all major tennis surfaces, having previously made semis and quarters in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Up next, Paul is set to face either reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz or fellow American Ben Shelton, offering him another opportunity to land a 'trophy catch' in the last eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025