Reeling in Success: Tommy Paul’s French Open Fishing Expedition

Tommy Paul, the 12th seed at the French Open, achieved a remarkable victory on Sunday by defeating Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round. With a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, Paul advanced to the quarterfinals, becoming the first American male in 22 years to reach this stage in Paris.

Despite his tennis commitments, Paul, an avid amateur fisherman, expressed a longing for the prime fishing season underway in South Florida. 'It's kind of breaking my heart,' Paul admitted, acknowledging that while he's focused on tennis, there's a wistful part of him thinking about the fish being caught back home.

Paul's victory marks a significant milestone as he is also the only active American player to have reached the quarterfinals on all major tennis surfaces, having previously made semis and quarters in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Up next, Paul is set to face either reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz or fellow American Ben Shelton, offering him another opportunity to land a 'trophy catch' in the last eight.

