Piastri Dominates Spanish Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri secured victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, extending his lead in the Formula One championship. Starting from pole position, the McLaren driver finished ahead of teammate Lando Norris, increasing his lead to 10 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium at the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- Spain
In a thrilling Formula One season, Oscar Piastri extended his lead by winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Starting from pole position, the McLaren driver showcased his dominance on the track.
This victory marks Piastri's fifth win in nine races, securing a 10-point lead over teammate Lando Norris in the championship standings.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium, providing a competitive edge to the race held in Spain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lando Norris: Battling Pressure and Performance at Imola
Oscar Piastri Puts McLaren on Pole at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Amidst Ferrari Despair
Ferrari's Setback: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Woes
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Journey: A Race to Remember
Lewis Hamilton's Revival: Thrilling Ferrari Debut