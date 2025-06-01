Piastri Dominates Spanish Grand Prix

In a thrilling Formula One season, Oscar Piastri extended his lead by winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Starting from pole position, the McLaren driver showcased his dominance on the track.

This victory marks Piastri's fifth win in nine races, securing a 10-point lead over teammate Lando Norris in the championship standings.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium, providing a competitive edge to the race held in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)