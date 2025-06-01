Tragedy Overshadows PSG's Historic Champions League Triumph
Paris Saint-Germain's first Champions League victory sparked nationwide celebrations. However, the festivities turned tragic, resulting in two deaths and several injuries, including a police officer in critical condition. Authorities intervened to manage the unrest while emphasizing the team's historic achievement amidst the turmoil.
Paris Saint-Germain's landmark triumph in the Champions League was overshadowed by tragedy as celebrations took a violent turn. Two fans lost their lives, and a police officer was severely injured, casting a pall over what should have been a night of joyous festivities.
French authorities reported the deaths of a 17-year-old in Dax and a man in his 20s in Paris, as well as a police officer who was critically injured by fireworks in Coutances. Despite the overall ambiance of celebration, violence erupted in some areas, prompting police to make extensive arrests.
As Paris prepares for a grand parade to honor the team, officials hope the focus will shift to the team's triumph and not the violence. The city has deployed thousands of police to maintain order as the victory festivities continue.
