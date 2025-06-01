Oscar Piastri Steers McLaren to Victory in Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in the Spanish Grand Prix, reinforcing McLaren's dominance in the Formula 1 circuit this season. The Australian driver, starting from pole, controlled the race with precision to clinch an important win that extends his lead in the driver standings.

Teammate Lando Norris secured second place after overcoming early hurdles, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third. Max Verstappen, despite finishing fifth, was pushed back to 10th place due to a 10-second penalty following a collision with George Russell of Mercedes.

This triumph marked McLaren's third one-two finish of the year, with the team leading seven out of nine races. Piastri has now claimed victory in five races this season, significantly contributing to McLaren's success. "Very hard to complain. It has been a great year," Piastri commented on the team's achievements.