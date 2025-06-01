Oscar Piastri's Victory at Spanish Grand Prix Pushes Verstappen to the Brink

In a thrilling Spanish Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri clinched victory for McLaren, finishing ahead of teammate Lando Norris. This marked Piastri's fifth win in nine races, positioning him as the leader of the Formula One championship, with a 10-point advantage over Norris.

Max Verstappen, grappling with rival teams on slower hard tyres, engaged in collisions with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell. Post-race, Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for his actions, demoting him to 10th place and raising questions about a possible race ban.

The weekend was notably eventful: McLaren dominated, Ferrari secured valuable points, and the race saw involvement from prominent figures, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino. With strategic pit stops, safety car interventions, and high-stakes drama, the Grand Prix proved unpredictable till the very end.

(With inputs from agencies.)