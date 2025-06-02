Pyramids Clinch Historic First African Champions League Triumph

In a momentous victory, Egypt's Pyramids secured their first African Champions League title, defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Fiston Mayele opened the scoring for Pyramids at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, taking advantage of a defensive lapse from Sundowns. Ahmed Samy doubled their lead in the 56th minute, netting a header from a set-piece.

Sundowns fought back with a goal by Iqraam Rayners but were unable to capitalize further despite intense pressure, making Pyramids the fourth Egyptian club to achieve this milestone.