Pyramids Clinch Historic First African Champions League Triumph

Egypt's Pyramids won their first African Champions League by defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate. Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy scored for Pyramids, while Iqraam Rayners netted for Sundowns. The victory makes Pyramids the fourth Egyptian team to win this prestigious title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a momentous victory, Egypt's Pyramids secured their first African Champions League title, defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Fiston Mayele opened the scoring for Pyramids at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, taking advantage of a defensive lapse from Sundowns. Ahmed Samy doubled their lead in the 56th minute, netting a header from a set-piece.

Sundowns fought back with a goal by Iqraam Rayners but were unable to capitalize further despite intense pressure, making Pyramids the fourth Egyptian club to achieve this milestone.

