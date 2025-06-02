Shreyas Iyer Drives Punjab Kings to Thrilling IPL Final

Shreyas Iyer's commanding performance propelled the Punjab Kings to an exciting victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL's second qualifier. The remarkable win secures a final clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Iyer's contribution included an unbeaten 87, featuring eight stunning sixes.

The match was delayed by rain but eventually concluded without loss of overs, with Punjab chasing down a challenging target of 204. This victory marks Punjab's first IPL final in 11 years, offering another chance at their maiden tournament victory.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, Mumbai rallied with significant contributions from Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Azmatullah Omarzai's bowling restrained Mumbai at 203-6. Iyer's composed leadership, underscored by strategic sixes, secured the win, delighting Punjab's hopeful fans.