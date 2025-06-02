Joe Montemurro Takes Helm of Matildas: A New Chapter for Australian Women's Soccer
Joe Montemurro has been appointed as the full-time head coach of the Matildas, Australia's women's national soccer team. Following successful stints in Europe, including winning trophies with Juventus and Arsenal, Montemurro is set to lead the team through major tournaments, beginning his tenure formally in June.
Joe Montemurro has officially taken the reins of the Matildas, bringing a close to the search for a full-time coach for the Australian women's national soccer team. His appointment comes after a period under interim management following Tony Gustavsson's departure.
Montemurro's coaching journey, which began in Melbourne, includes a string of achievements in European football. He stamped his success with numerous titles at Juventus and Arsenal before a recent stint with Lyon.
Signed on a three-year contract, Montemurro's leadership will span key events like the Asian Cup, 2027 Women's World Cup, and Los Angeles Olympics. Football Australia's CEO highlights his experience and connection to the Australian identity, as Montemurro expresses honor and readiness to guide the team forward.
