Joe Montemurro Takes Helm of Matildas: A New Chapter for Australian Women's Soccer

Joe Montemurro has officially taken the reins of the Matildas, bringing a close to the search for a full-time coach for the Australian women's national soccer team. His appointment comes after a period under interim management following Tony Gustavsson's departure.

Montemurro's coaching journey, which began in Melbourne, includes a string of achievements in European football. He stamped his success with numerous titles at Juventus and Arsenal before a recent stint with Lyon.

Signed on a three-year contract, Montemurro's leadership will span key events like the Asian Cup, 2027 Women's World Cup, and Los Angeles Olympics. Football Australia's CEO highlights his experience and connection to the Australian identity, as Montemurro expresses honor and readiness to guide the team forward.