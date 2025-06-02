Left Menu

Joe Montemurro Takes Helm of Matildas: A New Chapter for Australian Women's Soccer

Joe Montemurro has been appointed as the full-time head coach of the Matildas, Australia's women's national soccer team. Following successful stints in Europe, including winning trophies with Juventus and Arsenal, Montemurro is set to lead the team through major tournaments, beginning his tenure formally in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:20 IST
Joe Montemurro Takes Helm of Matildas: A New Chapter for Australian Women's Soccer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joe Montemurro has officially taken the reins of the Matildas, bringing a close to the search for a full-time coach for the Australian women's national soccer team. His appointment comes after a period under interim management following Tony Gustavsson's departure.

Montemurro's coaching journey, which began in Melbourne, includes a string of achievements in European football. He stamped his success with numerous titles at Juventus and Arsenal before a recent stint with Lyon.

Signed on a three-year contract, Montemurro's leadership will span key events like the Asian Cup, 2027 Women's World Cup, and Los Angeles Olympics. Football Australia's CEO highlights his experience and connection to the Australian identity, as Montemurro expresses honor and readiness to guide the team forward.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025